Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich admitted that President Donald Trump may lose the election in November, simply because “people are tired,” and therefore attracted to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s passivity.

Fox News host Melissa Francis asked Gingrich about current polls that show Trump trailing Biden by 14 points, adding that Biden is leading the president among independent voters by 18 percentage points.

“First of all, if they can keep Biden in the basement long enough, he might become president,” Gingrich said on Wednesday’s Outnumbered. “Because as long as you don’t see him, and you don’t think about him and you don’t worry about his record, and you don’t look at what he’s promising, you know, he might get their just because people are tired. He is so passive right now, maybe that is what they want.”

Gingrich predicted, however, that Trump would ultimately win in the fall — noting that when he campaigned with George H. W. Bush, he was trailing behind Michael Dukakis by 19 points before he ultimately won the election in November 1988.

“I think when we get into the campaign and people start thinking about Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, triumvirate running the entire country, I think they are going to melt very rapidly and I think Trump will get reelected,” he said. “Probably by a surprising margin.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

