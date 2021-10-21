Nicolle Wallace: Republicans Have Expressed ‘How Disposable Congress Really Is’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Thursday remarked that Republicans have expressed “how disposable Congress really is.”

During an interview on Deadline: White House with Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), following the House passing a resolution to refer former senior Trump White House official Steve Bannon to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt charges for his refusal to appear before the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Wallace, a former Republican, said:

This is not just a vote about Steve Bannon. Obviously, he’s a proxy for Donald Trump. But it’s also Republicans going on the record with their true views about how disposable Congress really is. [The] 202 Republicans [who voted against the resolution] don’t think that Congress is thing on the same level as Donald Trump in exile at Mar-a-Lago. And I wonder if you can answer a question that I asked just about everyone. Can a single party protect this country from a radicalized party sort of high on disinformation, disdainful of their own institutions authority and prerogatives?

“That’s the question of the age, Nicolle,” replied Himes.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

