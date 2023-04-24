Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley celebrated Monday after CNN anchor Don Lemon was fired some two months after he made a crack on air about her no longer being in her “prime.” Lemon’s comments were widely panned at the time and were part of a string of headline-grabbing controversies involving the anchor.

“A great day for women everywhere. Now, let’s get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime,” tweeted the former South Carolina governor, also taking the opportunity to swipe at transgender women in sports. The tweet included a link to her campaign website plus a graphic of two drink koozies with the words, “NOT IN MY PRIME?” and “HOLD MY BEER.” The koozies were filled with lemonade.

A great day for women everywhere. Now, let's get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime https://t.co/u1KKBf4JRT pic.twitter.com/bLJXUSixkS — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 24, 2023

A second tweet went out, “To women everywhere, don’t ever let anyone tell you you’re past your prime.”

To women everywhere, don’t ever let anyone tell you you're past your prime. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 24, 2023

In mid-February, On CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, the co-hosts were discussing Haley’s suggestion that politicians over age 75 should have a cognitive test to ensure they’re fit for office — a not-so-subtle jab intended for President Joe Biden.

That prompted Lemon to quip, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime.” Hayley is 51.

Lemon then went on to explain that “a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Harlow wanted to know if he was referring to childbearing years or a woman’s ability to serve as president.

Lemon’s comments set off a firestorm of condemnation, calling out the anchor for “classic egregious sexism” and some calling for his firing.

One person tweeted, “Isn’t 51 actually quite young by presidential standards?? Trump and Biden were both over 70 when elected.”

According to The Hill, Haley shared a video clip at the time, claiming, “It’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.” She used Lemon’s comments to send a fundraising email blast for her campaign.

Lemon later apologized, calling his comments “inartful and irrelevant.”

CNN announced Monday that it was parting ways with Lemon.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN.” Lemon wrote, adding that he was “shocked” by the news.

After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.

The CNN communications team fired back: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Lemon’s firing was announced shortly after the shocking news that Fox had let Tucker Carlson go, prompting some to call it a “media massacre” and a cable news “bloodbath.”

