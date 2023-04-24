CNN’s communications department issued a quick correction to fired anchor Don Lemon’s brutal statement on Monday morning announcing his own termination on Twitter.

Lemon, who had kicked up his fair share of controversy in recent weeks, wrote on Monday morning, “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN.”

“I am stunned,” Lemon continued, adding:

After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.

CNN’s public relations department wasn’t having it and issued its own statement rebutting Lemon’s claims.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” CNN wrote on Twitter in a remarkable rebuke of a prominent journalist.

The tweet came just forty minutes after the network officially made the announcement, striking a much more cordial tone:

CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.

