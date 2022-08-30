Nikki Haley Vows to Drop ‘Grenade’ on NY Attorney General After Release of Donor Info: ‘That Office Leaked It’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused the New York State Attorney General’s office of leaking to the press a list of donors to her conservative nonprofit, Stand for America.

The list of anonymous donors was controversially published by Politico this week, and Haley told Fox News on Tuesday that she believes New York State Attorney General Letitia James could be behind the leak.

Haley said materials from Politico had a New York Attorney General Office “stamp” on it.

Leaking a confidential tax return is against state and federal law… and look whose stamp is on the last page of the @StandForAmerica filing leaked to the media this week. Liberal corruption strikes again. pic.twitter.com/JQ3hvLoDA6 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 27, 2022

“We look at the last page from the what Politico provided and it has the New York state attorney general’s office stamp on it. So that office leaked it to the press,” the former ambassador said.

Haley revealed she is filing a lawsuit against the office and will be trying to get the attention of Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the state attorney general’s office.

“And so now we are basically saying we’re not going to cry about this or whine about this, we’re going to fight this. We are filing a lawsuit against the New York state attorney general’s office and going to Garland and saying it is a tax crime and want him to investigate that office,” she said.

Haley promised to “throw a grenade” in response to the leak, or what she referred to as “lawlessness.”

She said:

The idea that New York State Attorney General can violate state law, can turn around and violate federal tax law, I mean, there is no excuse whatsoever for this lawlessness, and that’s what we are seeing coming out of these liberal government entities that decide they’ll decide who needs to be blown up and who doesn’t. Well, you know, we are not going to throw cotton balls at them, we’re going to throw a grenade and we’re going to make sure they know enough is enough.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com