NEW POLL: Herschel Walker Pulls Ahead of Raphael Warnock in Georgia Senate Race

Georgia GOP nominee Herschel Walker has pulled ahead of incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), according to a new poll.

Walker, a college football icon, leads Warnock by two percentage points, 46% to 44%, in the latest poll by Emerson College, released on Tuesday. This cuts Walker’s lead by half from an Emerson College/The Hill poll showed Walker leading Warnock, 49% to 45%. The Emerson polling is the first reputable polling source showing Walker leading.

In the same poll, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) leads Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in the gubernatorial race, a rematch from 2018.

Biden’s job approval in Georgia is 42%, with a disapproval of 57%. Biden won the state in the 2020 election. In a possible 2024 rematch, Trump leads Biden in the Peach State, 51% to 46%.

“Walker leads Warnock among rural voters 58 [percent] to 24 [percent] while Warnock leads Walker 66 [percent] to 25 [percent] among urban voters,” said Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball. “In the suburbs, voters are breaking for Walker by a nine-point margin, 50 [percent] to 41 [percent].”

In the poll, 49% of Georgia voters have a very or somewhat favorable view of Walker, while 46% have an unfavorable view of him. For Warnock, 47% of voters have a very or somewhat favorable view of him, while, like Walker, 46% have an unfavorable view of him.

