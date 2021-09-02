‘No Way to Get In’: CNN’s John Berman Reports From Impassible Roads Outside NYC After Torrential Downpour

CNN’s John Berman was forced into some makeshift reporting on Thursday after the devastation of Hurricane Ida prevented him from traveling into New York City to host New Day from his anchor desk.

Days after Ida’s intense landfall in the Gulf states, the storm traveled towards the Northeast on Wednesday night, resulting in a myriad of extreme weather and flash floods around New Jersey and New York. As CNN’s Kaitlan Collins hosted New Day from Times Square, Berman beamed in from Westchester County to describe the chaotic scene.

Berman delivered his report with 2 cell phones in hand, using one to light himself and the other to speak with Collins. He showed New Day a bunch of cars in the middle of the road, some clearly displaced by the storm, while others were abandoned after driving in either direction, which became impossible

“There’s just no way to get in. I could tell you last night where I live, the rain was just torrential,” Berman said. “When I left my house this morning, a while ago now, I mean, there was a giant tree on the street with the power lines down. So there’s tens of thousands of people without power in this area. And just, you know, you can see floodwaters depending on where you go, you know, two, three feet higher than they normally are.”

Berman went on by remarking about how the rains were expected, though the extremity was not.

“If I knew it was going to be that bad, I would have slept in the office overnight so I didn’t get stuck on the road where I am right now,” Berman said with a chuckle.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com