Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a passionate speech to the European Parliament in defiance of Russia’s ongoing invasion of his country. His words were so moving that the English translator could be heard chocking up.

Zelensky remotely gave his speech to Parliament on Tuesday as an extension of his call for Ukraine to be granted immediate membership with the European Union. In his address, Zelensky condemned Vladimir Putin as he invoked the Russian military convoy approaching Kyiv, plus the news that Russia has launched rocket attacks against civilian areas in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

“This is the price of freedom,” Zelensky said. “We’re fighting just for our land and for our freedom.”

The translator for the European Parliament became audibly emotional as he took Zelensky’s promise that “Every square today, no matter what it’s called, is going to be called Freedom Square, in every city of our country.”

“Nobody is gonna break us,” said Zelensky. “We are strong. We are Ukrainians.”

Zelensky continued to say Ukraine fights to be recognized as an “equal member of Europe,” even as he stressed that the country is now “fighting for survival” in the war with Russia.

“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us,” he said. “We have proven our strength…Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will win over death, and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine!”

Zelensky’s remarks were met with applause from the assembly.

Watch above, via CNN.

