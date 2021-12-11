Norah O’Donnell Opens CBS Evening News With ‘Staggering’ Inflation Fact: Raises Being ‘Wiped Out’ By ‘Skyrocketing Costs’

Anchor Norah O’Donnell opened the CBS Evening News on Friday by reporting that the “staggering” inflation hitting American wallets and Joe Biden‘s favorability has effectively “wiped out” raises many workers might have received this year.

“We’re going to begin tonight with the staggering inflation that is hitting Americans right in the wallet,” said O’Donnell to open the broadcast. “Prices were up 6.8% in November compared to a year ago. That is the biggest increase in nearly 40 years.”

That widely reported and correct, truthful fact about the current shockingly high inflation has been the subject of consternation for the Biden administration and continues to hammer the president in the polls, although some have found cause for a rosy outlook anyway (not to mention criticism of that outlook) despite earlier and graver concerns.

“The cost of pretty much everything is surging,” O’Donnell continued in her opening. “Food, gas, electricity, housing, cars, and clothes.”

She then noted the disheartening reality for many Americans, saying “those who received raises this year are seeing them wiped out by skyrocketing costs.”

In a subsequent report in the broadcast from correspondent Carter Evans, who said that if you aren’t going to get a raise of almost 7% then “you’re losing money, because it just doesn’t go as far.”

“Listen to this– by one estimate, expenses for a typical American family have shot up by about $4,000 in the past year,” said O’Donnell, who listed “a flood of government stimulus” among the contributing factors in that inflation.

O’Donnell also reported on President Biden’s solution to the problems: more government stimulus.

Watch the clip above, via CBS News.

