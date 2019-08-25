New York Times columnist Bret Stephens said on Meet the Press this morning that the last week has shown President Donald Trump “is either mentally unwell or morally unfit, maybe both.”

Chuck Todd talked about the past week in erratic behavior from the president and some of the reactions to it on the right.

“You have behavior that is unprecedented in any kind of presidential history in the United States or, frankly, elsewhere,” Stephens said. “So when I hear guys like Erick [Erickson] saying, ‘Wow, you know, at the end of the day, this is a choice,’ you know, I’d actually rather have a candidate, on the Democratic side, who at least doesn’t scare me every single morning.”

Stephens also knocked Trump defenders for saying “you have to separate the signal from the noise” when “the reality of the Trump presidency is the noise is the signal, and it’s dangerous.”

“We are blundering our way into a contest with the Chinese that’s not about national security. It’s a contest of face between two leaders who see themselves as, essentially, you know, supreme leaders, and from which neither of them is easily going to back down. We ended up in a war, in World War II, in part because we were trying to impose an economic embargo on Japan. These things have a precedent. And they’re worrisome. We should be worried about China. But trying to wage a trade war with it, with no outcome in sight, is going to have consequences,” he added.

You can watch above, via NBC.

