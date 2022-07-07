OAN Anchor and Marjorie Taylor Greene Blame Big Pharma for Mass Shootings: ‘It’s the Damn Pills!’

OAN anchor Dan Ball and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are pinning the blame for the Highland Park July 4th shooting on Big Pharma and the politicians who take money from them.

During an appearance on Real America on OAN, Ball and Greene discussed who should be held responsible for the violent attack that took place at a July 4th parade, killing 7.

“They want to go after the gun manufacturers. Okay. Why don’t they ever talk about going after Big Pharma? Oh, that’s right. Because so many of folks in the body where you work, but we know you’re not, Marjorie, cause we know we see your donations because too many damn politicians are in the back pocket of Big Pharma,” Ball exclaimed.

“That’s a lot more money than the gun lobby,” he added.

“Absolutely, Big Pharma controls everything from the fact that many people were forced to take Covid vaccines, lost their jobs for it. National Guardsmen were kicked out. Military members were kicked out. Uh, you, you name it,” Greene agreed.

“It’s bigger than oil. It’s bigger than auto. It’s bigger than guns. It’s the biggest lobby in DC. It’s disgusting. It’s killing people,” Ball interjected.

“That’s right,” Greene nodded.

“Whether by the pill itself or by messing up their brain to go shoot people. It’s the damn pills. Anyway, I’m gonna get myself in trouble on that,” Ball said as he prepared to move into another segment for the show.

The ideas were not new for Greene. Earlier this week, she made a plea on Twitter for the records of the Highland Park shooter to be released to the public. She asked, “What drugs and/or psychiatric drugs was he on for his mind to be ruined in alternate reality games that caused him to commit a mass shooting? His parents know. The police know. School, arrest, hospital records? The public DESERVES to know.”

What drugs and/or psychiatric drugs was he on for his mind to be ruined in alternate reality games that caused him to commit a mass shooting? His parents know. The police know. School, arrest, hospital records? The public DESERVES to know. https://t.co/UmNLAQugUF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

Listen above via Real America on OAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com