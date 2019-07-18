Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson drew leers from a Fox News live-studio audience on Thursday when he reprimanded President Donald Trump over immigration.

Johnson was on Fox & Friends for a lengthy discussion on the ongoing fight between the president and Congress about how to solve the immigration crisis at the southern border. As he broke down the standoff, Johnson said he blames the deadlock on Trump’s rhetoric, saying “you cannot pour arsenic into a well and then get angry at Democrats for refusing to drink from it.”

Johnson received icy stares from the studio crowd as he talked about how Trump has to work with Congress and “not pour gasoline all over the relationship.” As Johnson continued to speak about the importance of working with Congress, Steve Doocy eventually noted that the with how divided the government is, “the Democrats do not want to give Donald Trump even a little bit of a win.”

“The principle reason for that is President Trump’s own rhetoric,” Johnson responded. “Every time I think there might be an opportunity for getting something done, he frankly pours gasoline over the whole relationship so that they don’t want to work with him.”

Johnson continued to pushback against his hosts by saying Trump’s administration is “undermined” by his tweets before alluding to the president’s racist “go back” slights to progressive Congressional Democrats. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade tried to defend Trump by saying his point was that it “frustrates” people when America is unappreciated, but Johnson countered that “that’s the walk-back version.”

Watch above, via Fox News

