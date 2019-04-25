Omarosa: Trump Keeps ‘Crazy List’ of ‘Shocking’ Policy Ideas He Uses to Distract from Negative Coverage

Former White House official Omarosa Manigault-Newman said on Thursday that President Donald Trump keeps a “list” of incendiary policy proposals that his administration strategically rolls out when he needs to create a diversion from troublesome news developments.

When Manigault-Newman appeared on Morning Joe to talk about Trump’s resistance to subpoenas from the House of Representatives, she called it a “classic-Trump” move on his part to sow chaos and hide information about himself from the public.

“Let me just tell you, they have these lists of very shocking proposals…and they would just keep them on the side,” Manigault-Newman claimed. “Whenever they needed to throw a hand grenade to blow up the press or take over the front covers of the newspaper, they would pull out one of these very shocking proposals. Many of them dealt with something, trying to eradicate one of Barack Obama’s signature legislative accomplishments…they had them in their pocket.”

Manigault-Newman said the list included things like the Trump Administration’s former policy to separate migrant children from their families at the southern border.

“We never imagined they would do them,” Manigault-Newman said, “but that was one of the shocking proposals that was on this crazy list.”

When asked if she thinks there’s some damaging information about Trump that Robert Mueller’s investigation was unable to find, Manigault-Newman noted that Trump is still under other investigations, and there’s an “endless amount of scandal, unethical, illegal behavior.” She also noted that the White House kept records of emails she sent when she worked on Trump’s campaign, which she wasn’t allowed to provide Mueller.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

