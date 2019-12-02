MSNBC’s Katy Tur today asked how Congress can debate or even have a trial on an impeachment focused on President Donald Trump’s actions on Ukraine when “one side is refusing to acknowledge the world as it currently exists.”

On Meet the Press Sunday, Chuck Todd clashed with Republican senator John Kennedy over Ukraine and 2016 interference, with Todd saying at one point, “You realize, the only other person selling this argument outside the United States is this man, Vladimir Putin.”

Tur brought up that interview and said, “It seems like there’s aren’t just two set of facts, it’s that one side is completely refusing to acknowledge that facts exist.”

“It’s snowing here in New York City,” she continued. “It’s like someone looking outside saying, it’s summer and it’s sunny and it’s wonderful outside, what are you talking about, it’s not snowing. Republicans are embracing the conspiracy that Ukraine meddled in our election on a large scale, like they were the ones responsible for the hacking of our elections and not the Russians. How do you go about making — even having an argument, having a trial, having a debate when one side is refusing to acknowledge the world as it currently exists in front of them?”

Ian Bassin called it a contrast from the Watergate days, saying, “There’s a real danger here, I think. Republicans see the president as immoral, unethical, not that intelligent, I don’t think they fully grasp how dangerous he is.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

