Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman went off on Republicans in his state for continuing to indulge President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the election.

The president has been rather singularly focused on the baseless idea he somehow won the election but it was stolen from him. Judge after judge has rejected his team’s claims, and now Republicans still firmly in the president’s corner are churning up even more wild claims.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted a bizarre claim about Pennsylvania supposedly having “205,000 more votes than there were voters,” based on some new statement by Pennsylvania lawmakers claiming they conducted an “extensive analysis of election data.”

Fetterman appeared on MSNBC Monday night and first talked about his continued trolling of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick before addressing what Republicans in Pennsylvania are trying to pull.

Ali Velshi — guest-hosting The Rachel Maddow Show — brought up Trump’s tweet, and Fetterman explained he was touting “17 snake handlers” in his state.

“Some random House members sent out this ridiculous simp tribute to the president and, of course, the president would retweet anything that tries to cast doubt on the election,” he said.

Velshi also brought up Trump’s delay in signing the omnibus bill, including the covid stimulus, and how there have already been consequences from that delay.

Fetterman remarked, “One of the things that I’ve learned from the GOP is that simping for the president and golfing is waters the tree of liberty in this country. Meanwhile, millions that are going to go without benefits in that gap now because the president delayed signing it really isn’t important to him.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]