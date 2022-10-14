Parkland Victim’s Mother Warns MSNBC That Shooter’s Life Sentence ‘Gives Credibility’ to NRA ‘Talking Point’

The life sentence given to the Parkland mass shooter this week “gives credibility” to the National Rifle Association, one victim’s mother said on MSNBC.

In 2018, the shooter killed 17 people and wounded 17 more with a rifle in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The gunman pled guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, and the announcement of a life sentence has sparked outrage from the victims’ families.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian about the jury’s decision to not hand down a death sentence, Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of Parkland victim Scott J. Beigel, got emotional over the verdict, arguing the horror of this mass shooting called for the death penalty.

“Why does Florida have the death penalty?” she asked at one point.

The mother also argued that a life sentence takes the focus off of guns and puts it onto mental illness, something she believes should please the NRA.

“The truth of the matter is, okay, really the verdict at this point gives credibility to the NRA’s talking point that the problem is mental illness, not guns. Are you serious?” she said.

The one positive to come from the life sentence, she added, is that she will be “rededicating” herself to pushing for more gun control. She even suggested showing autopsy pictures of her son to help relay the reality of the effect of guns.

“Instead of the media saying this is disturbing, you might want to look away — no! Don’t look away! Look at what it does to people!” she said.

As Schulman got more emotional and fought back tears, she offered an apology to Vossoughian.

“It just rips you from your soul,” the mother said.

“I’m a mom as well,” Vossoughian said. “You don’t need to apologize.”

Watch above via MSNBC

