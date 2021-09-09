Retired General and Fox News analyst Jack Keane slammed the Biden administration on Thursday after he was one of the members ousted from U.S. military academy boards.

White House Presidential Personnel Office Director Catherine Russell sent letters on Wednesday to 18 individuals – all of whom were appointed by former President Donald Trump – on the boards of West Point, the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy. Keane was on the West Point board. The letter asked recipients to resign or be terminated by 6 p.m. that day.

“I got appointed by President Trump in 2019. We joined a group that had already been appointed by President [Barack] Obama,” said Keane on America Reports.

“We looked at ourselves as certainly nonpartisan and we all felt honored to be a part of the ability to assist and support one of the most esteemed and beloved institutions in America whose remarkable history is synonymous with America’s history,” he continued. “And none of us were looking, even the congressmen and senators on the board, were not displaying any partisanship whatsoever whether they were Democrats or Republicans. This is all about operating kind of like a university trustee board does, is essentially, you know, what this is.”

Keane went on to note that he was appointed for a three-year term, in accordance with the law, and that on Wednesday got that letter from Russell, whom he did not call out by name. He said he refused to resign, so he was terminated.

“I think this is a partisan play on the part of the Biden administration and pretty disappointed because the tradition in the past … has been the presidents who are now serving respect the appointments of the incumbent presidents that have been made so people can complete their three-year term and President [Joe] Biden has chosen not to do that,” said Keane.

“He’s going to likely be challenged in the court over it because it is defined by law,” he continued. “But it’s disappointing to see partisan politics get involved in something dealing with our service academies. No place for it.”

Keane also slammed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defending the letters sent.

“I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards,” said Psaki during the White House press briefing on Wednesday. “But the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration. They are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values of this administration.”

In response, Keane said that Psaki’s statement shows what the Biden administration is “after.”

“They want people on there who think politically along their lines,” said Keane. “I spent 38 years in the United States Military. I got a sense of what was needed in terms of the kind of officers we want to have coming out of the military academy. When I was the vice chief of staff of the army, I oversaw the United States Military Academy for four-and-a-half years, so I have an insight into how it operates and what its challenges are. As do other members.”

“It’s unfortunate it comes to this,” he continued. “We can’t see to get out of the way of the partisan events that are spiraling, I think, out of control in this town in Washington, D.C. It’s dysfunctional, to be sure. I think the American people are absolutely fed up with it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

