‘Pathetic Failure’: Leslie Stahl Panned for Letting Marjorie Taylor Greene Call Democrats ‘Pedophiles’ Go Unchecked
Leslie Stahl is getting scathing reviews for her 60 Minutes interview with controversial Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, which aired Sunday evening, particularly her nearly speechless reaction to MTG’s claim that President Joe Biden and fellow members of the Democratic party are pedophiles.
The 60 Minutes interview invited a controversial reaction before it even aired, as Taylor Greene is infamous for saying outrageous partisan attacks, like calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be tried for treason and hectoring Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg as he was on Capitol Hill to lobby for student safety.
But the most curious moment came when Stahl challenged her guest on calling the Democrats “the party of pedophiles” in a Real America’s Voice interview.
“The Democrats are a party of pedophiles,’” Stahl noted, to which MTG replied. “I would definitely say so. They support grooming children.”
To this, Stahl objected, saying “They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?”
“Democrats support– even Joe Biden, the President himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” said Greene. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”
Stahl quietly rolled her eyes before whispering, “wow.” After another extended pause, she added, “okay.”
Stahl followed up by asking about such attacks and “name-calling” are necessary to “fight for what you believe in.”
Greene said she’d ask the same question of “the other side.”
“All they’ve done is call me names and insult me non-stop since I’ve been here,” said Greene. In fact, Stahl opened the interview with the very name-calling that supported Taylor Greene’s point.
The fact that Stahl ostensibly allowed Taylor Greene to sit with her “Democrats are pedophiles” allegation with only the softest of all pushbacks did not sit well with many on Twitter, particularly those who are not supporters of Taylor Greene’s rhetorical flourish. To wit:
