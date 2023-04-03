‘Pathetic Failure’: Leslie Stahl Panned for Letting Marjorie Taylor Greene Call Democrats ‘Pedophiles’ Go Unchecked

Leslie Stahl is getting scathing reviews for her 60 Minutes interview with controversial Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, which aired Sunday evening, particularly her nearly speechless reaction to MTG’s claim that President Joe Biden and fellow members of the Democratic party are pedophiles.

The 60 Minutes interview invited a controversial reaction before it even aired, as Taylor Greene is infamous for saying outrageous partisan attacks, like calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be tried for treason and hectoring Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg as he was on Capitol Hill to lobby for student safety.

But the most curious moment came when Stahl challenged her guest on calling the Democrats “the party of pedophiles” in a Real America’s Voice interview.

“The Democrats are a party of pedophiles,’” Stahl noted, to which MTG replied. “I would definitely say so. They support grooming children.”

To this, Stahl objected, saying “They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?”

“Democrats support– even Joe Biden, the President himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” said Greene. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

Stahl quietly rolled her eyes before whispering, “wow.” After another extended pause, she added, “okay.”

Stahl followed up by asking about such attacks and “name-calling” are necessary to “fight for what you believe in.”

Greene said she’d ask the same question of “the other side.”

“All they’ve done is call me names and insult me non-stop since I’ve been here,” said Greene. In fact, Stahl opened the interview with the very name-calling that supported Taylor Greene’s point.

The fact that Stahl ostensibly allowed Taylor Greene to sit with her “Democrats are pedophiles” allegation with only the softest of all pushbacks did not sit well with many on Twitter, particularly those who are not supporters of Taylor Greene’s rhetorical flourish. To wit:

Leslie Stahl’s interview isn’t a one-off atrocity. It’s just one symptom of the media turning a blind eye to fascism. In just the last two weeks alone, the mainstream media have refused to recognize the threat posed by the Republican party and its de facto leader, Donald Trump.… pic.twitter.com/53ffpRjzjK — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 3, 2023

This is the moment that will haunt Leslie Stahl & CBS as Colin Powell’s moment at the UN defined and shadowed him and the Bush presidency. — Christopher G. Moore (@cgmooreauthor) April 3, 2023

Pathetic failure, Leslie Stahl and CBS @60Minutes Pathetic failure. — Judy Stahl (@Stahl4Congress) April 3, 2023

I mean, I don't want to be too critical here, but maybe someone at CBS could have seen that coming and have a follow-on question written up https://t.co/DyWz91bw7U — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 3, 2023

What an embarrassing disaster for Lesley Stahl who has the experience to know better. pic.twitter.com/z6wTvFBNhx — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) April 3, 2023

Ooof. I just watched a clip where Leslie Stahl puffed out her lips, and said, "Okay," in a sort of disbelieving way, in response to MTG calling Democrats pedophiles.

That didn't strike me as a very hard hitting challenge.

But I'd need to watch the whole thing to know more. — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) April 3, 2023

I’m disgusted. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 60 Minutes interview was replete with lies. She offered the same, dangerous nonsense as always & it was sickening. We should all be outraged that she was given a national platform by CBS to do this. Unforgivable on every level. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 2, 2023

Nope.

‘In voiceover, Stahl went on to call Greene “smart and fearless,” and ended the segment by pondering the question of whether the secessionist, QAnon-adjacent lawmaker would be able to “expand her brash MTG brand beyond the right-wing populist base.”’https://t.co/QBjWr0ER8q https://t.co/H7z83m3QwG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 3, 2023

I watched the 60 Minutes piece on MTG so that you didn’t have to. When Leslie Stahl cited Marge’s horrifying past statements— as in calling the Parkland shootings a false flag— she meekly surrendered as MTG hijacked the entire conversation like a weasel. Boo! Shame on you, CBS! pic.twitter.com/BDmoQKe9vZ — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) April 2, 2023

