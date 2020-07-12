Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday right after Betsy DeVos, and Pelosi opened by unloading on the Education Secretary for her answers on what the plan to reopen schools is.

Dana Bash asked Pelosi, “Given what you just heard briefly, are you confident that students and teachers will go back to school in the fall?”

“No,” Pelosi responded. “I think what we heard from the secretary was malfeasance and dereliction of duty. This is appalling, they’re messing — the president and his administration are messing with the health of our children.”

“We all want our children to go back to school. Teachers do, parents do, and children do. But they must go back safely,” she continued. “And when you hear what the administration is saying, we know that they have no appreciation for the failure that has brought us to this point. Going back to school presents the biggest risk for the spread of the coronavirus. They ignore science and they ignore governance in order to make this happen. If there are CDC guidelines, they should be requirements.”

