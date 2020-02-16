Former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg brushed off Rush Limbaugh’s view that his homosexuality is a political liability.

Last week, Limbaugh generated controversy when he seemed to snark about how Buttigieg “loves kissing his husband on debate stages,” and that “Mr. Man Donald Trump” will “have fun” drawing a contrast between the two of them on a debate stage. Limbaugh was roundly criticized for those comments, while the conservative radio host’s defenders have argued that they were an observation about the realities of who Americans will vote to be president.

During a broad-ranging interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Buttigieg was asked for his reaction to these comments since Limbaugh just received the Medal of Freedom from the president.

His response:

“I love my husband, I am faithful to my husband. On stage, we usually just go for a hug, but I love him very much. And I am not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh”

Watch above, via CNN.

