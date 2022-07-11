Peter Navarro Claims Pence Is ‘Guilty of Treason’ Because He ‘Stuck a Knife’ in Trump’s Back

Peter Navarro said former Vice President Mike Pence is “guilty of treason” against Donald Trump.

Navarro has long claimed that as presiding officer over the certification of the 2020 election, Pence could have chosen not to certify Joe Biden as the winner and Trump could have remained in office.

Navarro told Eric Bolling on Monday’s The Balance that in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, he received a call from an aide explaining Pence wanted to speak with him.

“I get on the line and it’s crickets,” Navarro said. “And what happened, I think was that his Koch Brother chief of staff, Marc Short, intercepted the backed Pence off. And the reason why I think Pence is guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country is that he acted on the basis of a flawed legal opinion concocted by his own general counsel.”

Top legal experts in the administration told Pence he did not have the legal authority to thwart the certification of Joe Biden as the winner.

Bolling asked Navarro if he really believed Pence’s inaction on Navarro’s plan really constitutes “treason.”

“He had a duty to the commander-in-chief to share with President Trump and the White House legal counsel the flawed legal opinion Pence was acting upon,” Navarro claimed.

“That’s how process worked in the White House,” he continued. “He did not do that. Effectively, he hid that from the president and then went on his merry way and stuck a knife in the back of President Trump.”

Legal experts across the political spectrum have rejected Navarro’s claims about the election certification. Moreover, in the United States, a person cannot be “guilty of treason” against an individual.

Navarro is currently under federal indictment for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6. committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot.

Watch above via Newsmax.

