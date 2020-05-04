Peter Navarro: Coronavirus Lockdown ‘Indirectly Kills Americans’

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro says that the coronavirus lockdown “indirectly kills Americans” through suicide, drug addiction, and in other ways — while explaining how President Donald Trump has to weigh both the direct and indirect coronavirus deaths before making decisions on how to move forward.

After being asked by Fox News anchor Ed Henry, during Monday’s America’s Newsroom, about President Donald Trump revising the death estimate up to 100,000 Americans while simultaneously working to reopen the economy, Navarro said, “The original death estimate was about 2 million Americans dying in the absence of any kind of mitigation or containment, and the president took the very tough choice of entering into a mitigation phase and a containment phase.

“It was a manufactured recession that we faced and the estimates would basically take that down to 100 to 200,000 deaths, and that is a number that’s still out there. We know what the numbers are today, we are just moving through time,” he continued, noting, “We’re trying to simultaneously protect the American people from the effects of the China virus killing them directly, but it’s also true that the lockdown indirectly kills Americans through the economic effects with higher suicide rates, depression, alcoholism, drug addiction, and all that.”

“So what the president has been trying to do is thread that needle, and really, it’s the most difficult decision that a president’s ever had to make,” Navarro concluded.

