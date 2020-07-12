White House trade adviser Peter Navarro suggested that President Donald Trump will soon take action against social media platforms developed by China.

In recent days, members of the Trump administration hinted they would consider bans for TikTok, WeChat and other social media apps that have been accused of gathering user data for the Chinese government. As Navarro went on a diatribe against China during a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo, he eventually blasted TikTok as an instrument of China’s “information warfare” against President Donald Trump.

What the American people have to understand is all of the data that goes into those mobile apps that kids have so much fun with and seem so convenient, it goes right to servers in China, right to the Chinese military, the Chinese Communist Party, and the agency which want to steal our intellectual property. Those apps can be used to steal personal and financial information for blackmail and extortion…The worst thing they do is engage in information warfare against the American people, against this president. The Chinese Communist Party wants Joe Biden more than anything right now, and the American people should not be subject to information warfare.

While TikTok is run by Kevin Mayer, an American former executive for Disney, Navarro went on to call Mayer a “puppet,” and he argued that China was using the same strategy they’ve used to cover their other telecommunications assets.

“They’re running the same play book as Huawei [Technologies],” Navarro said, “put an American puppet in charge of Huawei as the CEO and say ‘hey, everything is going to be fine. We’re going to be separate.’ They’re trying that game with TikTok. Not gonna work.”

Navarro concluded by saying it wouldn’t do for TikTok even if it got bought out by an American owner. He also once again hinted that Trump would take “strong action” against TikTok and WeChat.

“I suspect the president is just getting started with those two,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

