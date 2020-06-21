White House trade advisor Peter Navarro trashed John Bolton over his new book in speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN Sunday morning.

After contentious exchanges on the coronavirus, Tapper brought up a report that Bolton originally wrote in his book that President Donald Trump said to the president of China, “Make sure I win… I will probably win anyway, so don’t hurt my farms… Buy a lot of soybeans and wheat and make sure we win.”

Navarro started by saying, “John Bolton has put highly classified information sprinkled throughout a very large book.”

“And I predict this,” he continued. “He will not only not get the profits from that book, but he risks a jail sentence. He has done something that is very, very serious in terms of American national security. And he’s got to pay a price for that.”

Tapper directly asked Navarro if the president asked the Chinese president to help him win reelection.

Navarro said that “whatever Bolton is saying about China is just silly,” insisting that Trump has been “the toughest president on China of any American president ever.”

“Yes or no?” Tapper asked. “Did he ask President Xi to ask him win reelection?”

“Come on,” Navarro said.

“What do you mean, come on?” Tapper shot back. “He did it with Russia and Ukraine.”

“I never heard that. I was in the room. Lighthizer never heard it. He was in the room,” Navarro responded, before accusing Bolton of pushing things that would’ve made the U.S. “less peaceful and less prosperous.”

