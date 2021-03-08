Piers Morgan kept his attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry going by trashing their bombshell interview during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

The interview provided to Oprah Winfrey was chock full of devastating claims and revelations on why they chose to leave the British royal family. Morgan blasted the interview in a segment for Good Morning Britain, and when he joined Fox to talk about it again on Monday, he pronounced it “two hours of disingenuous horrible, one-sided, self-serving, delusional claptrap.”

“I think it was the acting performance of [Markle’s] life,” he continued. “It was designed to portray her as the ultimate victim.”

Morgan continued to say “I expect this” from Markle, claiming she was trying to frame herself as “a poor, vulnerable, massively misunderstood, biracial victim of a white racist monarchy.” As he kept hammering Markle’s “outrageous lies,” Morgan eventually rounded on Harry and asked, “what is [he] thinking?”

“It is a dereliction of all loyalty to his country,” Morgan said. He went on by pronouncing the two “absolute shameless,” claimed they told multiple lies in the interview, and he spoke of how the royal family is “steaming mad” from the “complete and utter betrayal.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

