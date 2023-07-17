Piers Morgan Rips ‘Hannibal Lecter’ Biden For ‘Nibbling on a Frightened Young Girl’: ‘I’d Be Getting the Police’

Fox News Tonight guest host Piers Morgan tore into President Joe Biden for “literally nibbling” on “a frightened young girl” in Finland this week and compared the president to the fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

The clip — which showed Biden nibbling the dress of a young girl being held by her mother during his trip to Helsinki, Finland — went viral on social media this week, with many social media users condemning his behavior as strange and inappropriate.

“Welcome back to Fox News Tonight. How’s your day going? I only ask because it can’t be going quite as badly as the president of the United States, who was caught nibbling on a frightened young girl during his trip to Finland,” said Morgan during his show on Friday, before asking:

How does he keep doing this? Why does he keep doing this? You think he’s Hannibal Lecter or something? It’s creepy, it’s weird, it’s definitely unpresidential, and as Tomi Lahren tweeted earlier today, it looks like he mistook the girl for an ice cream cone. Well sadly this isn’t the first time the commander-in-chief has gotten a little creepy and invaded other people’s personal space.

As the clip played, Morgan continued, “What is he doing with that young kid? Literally nibbling her! I hate to even say it because it sounds so weird! He’s the president!”

After joking that the child “literally thinks he’s gonna eat her,” Morgan said, “The thing is, even if it was his own grandchild, right, you’d still think it was a bit weird. The fact it’s some random person that’s standing there with their kid.”

He concluded by criticizing the mother of the child for getting her phone out to take a photo of the encounter, remarking, “I wouldn’t be getting a phone; I’d be getting the police.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com