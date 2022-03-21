Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko made the argument that Ukraine’s war against Russia isn’t just a fight for their country’s survival, but for the security of the rest of the world from Russia.

Poroshenko spoke to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday, reaffirming his defiance of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invading military. As he spoke of how Ukraine remains steadfast against Russia, Poroshenko appealed for international aid by arguing that Ukraine’s war against Russia is shielding the West from Putin’s imperialism.

“Ukrainian people demonstrate the miracle of unity. Ukrainians surprised the world, and we fight here. Not only for our soil, but for the West,” Poroshenko said. “And my request: please help us to save you! This is very simple. And it is impossible to discuss in days and weeks how to supply weapons in Ukraine. Soldiers need weapons now. This hour. Not in one hour.”

From there, Poroshenko outlined the steps he deems necessary for the war to resolve with the cooperation of Ukraine’s western allies.

Poroshenko has been one of the most visible Ukrainian officials supporting his countrymen as they resist Russia’s attacks on the country. He has repeatedly visited the front lines of the war front, and he has spoken to media outlets in order to thank them for covering the atrocities of the war and cutting through Russia’s propaganda.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

