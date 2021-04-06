‘Pounding on His Little Shell’: Rachel Maddow Laughs at Mitch McConnell for Warning Companies to ‘Stay Out of Politics’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow gleefully mocked Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for warning companies to “stay out of politics” following Major League Baseball’s decision to move this year’s All-Star game from Atlanta.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced last Friday, in response to new voting legislation in Georgia, that he “decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” He added, “We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

McConnell later condemned the MLB and other companies weighing in on politics while speaking at a news conference in Louisville on Tuesday, saying, “My warning, if you will, to corporate America, is to stay out of politics.”

“Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell pounding his little shell and telling corporate America to stay out of politics. Warning them,” Maddow reacted. “My warning is to stay out of politics, at least on this. At least stay out of being in favor of voting rights.”

“There is literally no one in American politics who has done more as an individual to ensure that companies stay in politics, to ensure massive unrestricted corporate involvement in U.S. politics,” Maddow laughed. “There’s literally nobody who has done more for that cause than Mitch McConnell. It’s the one thing he’s been devoted to more than anything else in his own career. His own power, and making sure that corporations can flood as much money into politics as they want, with absolutely no accountability for it.”

To Maddow’s point, McConnell later clarified in his comments that he was not talking about “political contributions” from corporations, which he has no problem with.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

