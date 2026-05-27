Jesse Watters Mocks James Talarico’s ‘Totally Not Fake Girlfriend’: ‘Does She Exist?’

Fox News host Jesse Watters mocked Texas Senate candidate James Talarico’s love life on Wednesday, heavily implying that the state senator is lying about having a girlfriend by asking, “Does she even exist?”

The host made his remarks on The Five during a segment on Talarico in light of Tuesday night’s primary that saw Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeat Senator John Cornyn (R). The scandal-ridden Paxton had snagged President Donald Trump’s unexpected endorsement last week, a move that triggered widespread backlash from many within his party. Paxton is now set to face Talarico in November, and both have already gone on the offensive.

Watters went on an extended rant against Talarico, calling him “effeminate” and mocking his attempts to beat back allegations of being a vegan. He then turned to the candidate’s dating life, noting a recent interview Talarico gave in which he discussed his partner and his choice to keep her identity private.

“What I’m trying to do is protect her and my family and my friends from the impacts of this race,” Talarico said on the Jamie Kern Lima podcast. “I signed up to run for the U.S. Senate; obviously, they did not. So, I’m trying to balance running this race while also protecting them, and protecting her in particular.”

Watters outlined Talarico’s comments before questioning why the public had not seen the woman in question, joking with co-host Greg Gutfeld that perhaps she is not real.

Read their comments below:

WATTERS: He’s also thirty-seven and not married. Let’s get into this. He says, just recently, that he has a girlfriend. And they have been together for four years. And he called her his best friend, and she was his rock. And he’s not revealing her identity, because he wants to respect her privacy and keep her safe during the campaign. GUTFELD: Does she live in Canada? WATTERS: She lives– Now, if the campaign has only been going on for less than a year, and they have been dating for four years, why haven’t we ever seen this woman before? Basically, what I’m saying is, does she exist? We’re going to find out because, if he wins, are they going to have a coming out party? Or is she still going to stay the secret girlfriend? And is this totally not fake girlfriend also a vegan? This race– this is a great race to cover. GUTFELD: So, Harold [Ford Jr.], I’m willing to bet that Jesse’s strategy of attack will help Talarico win, because none of the things he says has any bearing– like, that’s what the Democrats want. Is– WATTERS: Yes, a gay vegan is definitely going to win in Texas. Not gay and not vegan for the record.

Watch above via Fox News.

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