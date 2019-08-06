CNN Political Commentator Scott Jennings provides a frequent visage on the cable news network, often providing a pro-Trump political perspective on a variety of panel discussions. As a former member of the George W. Bush administration, the native Kentuckian consistently offers a pro-Republican take on the political news, so a recent editorial he wrote advising his fellow GOP on how to approach gun reform is noteworthy.

The Louisville Courier-Journal published Jennings’ piece on Monday, anticipating a renewed national discourse on gun reform after the tragic mass shootings that occurred in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

Jennings noted that “many conservatives fear opening the Pandora’s Box of putting this issue up for a debate on the floor of the House or Senate,” noting that the excuse is that “no law can legislate the crazies and the truly evil out of existence.” He then turned, saying “that’s no excuse for people of goodwill to simply throw up their hands in disgust and say there’s nothing we can do.”

He offered four specific points on gun reform that Republicans should be open to backing, and can make, in his esteem, a material impact on the spate of mass shootings in this country. Jennings four points:

1. Red-flag law. As the president stated, and if properly drafted, these laws allow everyday citizens in positions of responsibility to report people who may be a danger to themselves and others. Those being reported should get due process, but temporary placement on a no-buy list is a reasonable sacrifice if it means stopping people like the Parkland or Dayton shooters, whose history suggested huge red flags that would have put them at the top of any no-buy registry. Fellow conservative writer David French has a terrific write up on red-flag laws at National Review. 2. Universal background checks. The time has come for the Senate to open a process to consider the various background check proposals that have come forth in recent years. Whether that’s the Manchin-Toomey proposal of a few years ago or some other vehicle, the American people — and a vast majority of gun owners — find it imminently reasonable that one would undergo a background check no matter where and how they were purchasing a gun. Most Americans think we should prevent criminals and mental health patients from purchasing guns, and anything that can be done to cut down on human error in the system would be a welcome comfort. 3. Ban high capacity magazines and drums. I spoke to a veteran FBI agent about his advice to policymakers on these matters. James Gagliano, a fellow CNN contributor who I have come to trust implicitly on these issues because of the breadth of his experience and scholarship on these matters, said banning high capacity drums like the one used by the Dayton shooter is “low hanging fruit.” This would not eliminate all the high capacity magazines already in circulation, but it would send a signal that, as Americans, we are not comfortable with people walking around with the ability to unload 100 bullets in a matter of seconds. We already ban automatic weapons for that very reason. Gagliano compared it to the bump stock issue, which arose after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and said “absolutely” Congress should do it. 4. Pass an unequivocal resolution condemning white nationalism, racism and violence. There’s no reason a resolution condemning the language in the El Paso shooter’s manifesto and anyone who uses political ideology as an excuse to murder his fellow citizens cannot be drafted and achieve a 100-0 vote in the U.S. Senate. There should be no squabbling on this. It would be of great comfort to the American people to see both parties lockstep on this message.

Read the entire article at the Courier-Journal here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com