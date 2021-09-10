Psaki Dodges Doocy’s Question On Lack of Covid Requirements For Migrants, Despite Biden’s New Policy for American Workers

During Friday’s White House briefing, Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki why the Biden administration is not imposing certain Covid-19 requirements on migrants entering the country, even as it does so for many American workers.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced expansive new measures to combat the pandemic. He has requested that the Department of Labor mandate that all U.S. companies with at least 100 employees require their workers to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Moreover, the president announced that all federal employees will be required to get the vaccine, with exception of the U.S. Postal Service, with unvaccinated employees being required to undergo weekly testing.

Doocy asked, “Why is it you’re trying to require anybody with a job or anybody who goes to school to get the Covid-19 vaccine but you’re not requiring of that migrants that continue walking a cross the southern border into the country?”

“Well, look, our objective is to get as many people vaccinated across the country as humanly possible,” Psaki replied. “So the president’s announcement yesterday was an effort to empower businesses, to give businesses the tools to protect their workforces. That’s exactly what we did, but certainly we want everybody to get vaccinated and more people are vaccinated whether they are migrants or whether they are workers, protects more people in the United States.”

The dissatisfied reporter pressed on.

“But it’s a requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people, but it’s not a requirement for migrants at the southern border. Why?”

“That’s correct,” Psaki replied, before immediately calling on another reporter.

It should again be pointed out that workers at companies with at least 100 employees can opt not to get the vaccine, and instead receive weekly testing in lieu of it.

Back in the Fox News studio, Martha MacCallum stated, “Clearly there’s a different rule for people who migrate across the southern border than there are for people that go to the workplace every day who are being told that they don’t have a choice about being vaccinated or not.”

As The New York Times reported in August, migrants entering the U.S. aren neither receiving vaccines, nor are they being tested for Covid-19.

Watch above via Fox News.

