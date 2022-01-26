Psaki Refuses to Answer Repeated Questions About Whether Kamala Harris Will Be Nominated to Supreme Court

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had to fend off waves of questions about what President Joe Biden will do in light of Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement from the Supreme Court.

Psaki held her daily press briefing on Wednesday hours after news broke that the senior left-leaning justice will leave his seat on the bench at the end of his current term. Breyer’s retirement hasn’t been formally announced yet, so Biden declined to take questions from reporters on the matter, and Psaki led the briefing by reaffirming she, too, would not provide any details.

“It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today,” Psaki said. Following that, Associated Press’ Josh Boak was first to ask questions, and he drew laughs with his creative attempt to set Psaki up for Breyer commentary.

Let’s say hypothetically a Supreme Court justice was to retire and announce it on his or her own terms. Does President Biden plan to honor his pledge to nominate a Black woman to the court?

Psaki declined to offer specifics, but she said Biden “stands by” his campaign pledge.

NBC’s Peter Alexander made the next attempt at questioning Psaki over the Supreme Court, but Psaki once again batted away the inquiry. Alexander wound up invoking a lot of the public speculation about Breyer’s successor by asking “is there any scenario in which the president would select his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the Supreme Court?

Psaki said “I’m not going to speak to any considerations” for the idea, but that didn’t stop Fox News’ Peter Doocy from making his own attempt to ask if Harris is being considered.

Psaki rejected again, so Doocy asked if “theoretically, would someone who was attorney general of a large state and served with many key Senate votes be an attractive candidate to the president for an open Supreme Court seat?”

“I see what you did there,” Psaki responded before saying Biden’s intention is to run for re-election with Harris at his side.

Watch above, via CSPAN2 and Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com