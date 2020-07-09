comScore

WATCH: BIDEN ROLLS OUT ECONOMIC PLAN IN PENNSYLVANIA SPEECH

‘Pure Racism’: Mayor Bill De Blasio Rips Trump For Denouncing NYC’s Black Lives Matter Mural in Front of Trump Tower

By KJ EdelmanJul 9th, 2020, 6:35 pm

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ripped President Donald Trump for denouncing the city’s Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night.

Trump first criticized the proposed mural last week, even though the slogan wasn’t officially painted on the street until Thursday morning. On July 1, he said it “will further antagonize New York’s Finest” and called the painted slogan a “symbol of hate.”

On the day of its creation, de Blasio, who participated in the painting, said people are “outraged” by Trump’s criticism, which he called “pure racism.”

“Here was an opportunity for the President of the United States to show respect for the fact that this is what we value here,” de Blasio said. “What did he do? He literally tweeted that writing Black Lives Matter would denigrate the luxury of that avenue. That is pure racism. That is acting like an acknowledgement of the value of Black people is somehow belittling, when, in fact, what we’re trying to do is lift up people who have built the city and built America and haven’t been given their respect.”

“The President, rather than having a chance to acknowledge America’s original sin, he literally made it worse by suggesting that honoring black people on Fifth Avenue would somehow make it less valuable or luxurious,” de Blasio continued. “I’ve got to tell you, people are outraged by that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: