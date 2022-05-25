Rachel Campos-Duffy Claims Uvalde Locals Were ‘Packing Heat’ Before the Shooting Over Illegal Immigration

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy pivoted from a conversation on the Robb Elementary School massacre to talk about how many people in Texas carry guns because the state has been “overwhelmed” by illegal immigration.

Campos-Duffy joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday after she just returned from a trip to Uvalde, Texas, where 20 children and 2 adults were killed by a school shooter. She began by saying “My heart was so heavy” for the families victimized by the massacre, saying “I couldn’t help putting myself in the shoes of those parents to go ‘what would it be like to wake up this morning knowing what had just happened yesterday?’ It’s just unimaginable.”

From there, Campos-Duffy spoke about what she was doing in her recent Uvalde visit, and that’s when she turned the focus toward immigration and the prevalence of guns in Texas.

This community was already overwhelmed with what was happening because of the open border policies that were impacting the town. The mayor had told me that, you know, everyone is packing heat. They are carrying guns. If children play outside, they will be outside with their children and they will have a gun because things were just not the same since, with all these, you know, illegal immigration coming through their town. I just can’t imagine this on top of it.

Campos-Duffy continued the segment by attributing school shootings to communities that embrace secularism over religion.

“I don’t think that it is not coincidental that all of these shootings have happened at the same time that we see religion and Christian values and Judeo-Christian values declining in our country,” she said. “Our faith gives us hope. Something is happening with young people.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com