Senator Chris Murphy told viewers of Morning Joe that “something is dying inside the soul of this nation” when we collectively allow the massacre of school children to become the norm.

A video of Murphy addressing the Senate went viral on Tuesday following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.

Mike Barnicle asked the Connecticut Democrat and gun safety advocate “Given what’s happened in the last 24 hours, less than nine days since Buffalo, do either of you, you specifically now, Senator Murphy, do you worry that we are slowly through inaction, through political cowardice, political hypocrisy, that we are slowing killing ourselves, the core of our democracy, the heart of our country?”

“I do,” he answered. “Something is dying inside the soul of this nation when we accept this as the new normal; when we just decide to become numb because it’s easier.”

“I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage,” he continued. “That’s the reason I went to the floor yesterday as quickly as I did, because I don’t want people to fall into the sense of complacency.”

The father of two kids then explained how he had to go home last night and talk to them about this. “I know that they are sitting in school today talking with their friends about whether their school is next.”

“This is within our power to change. We are human beings with agency. This isn’t inevitable. None of it is. We are dying inside because too many Americans just throw up their hands and say it’s too hard, and the politics are too difficult. Not true.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

