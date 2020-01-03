Ret. Lt. Col. Ralph Peters has criticized President Donald Trump a lot, especially on foreign policy, but he had nothing but praise for the decision to kill top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Anderson Cooper opened the segment noting the praise Trump has been receiving from people who don’t normally approve of his actions.

Peters not only said Trump made the right decision, but said, “I was very disappointed by the reaction from the other side of the aisle today, which seemed awfully petty.”

He called Soleimani “the aces of spades that our enemies in the Middle East had” and said, “It’s a remarkable achievement and we are very, very, very lucky this man is dead. I, for one, am grateful and have no reservations about it.”

Peters said there “will be some” repercussions, but said he doubt’s it’s “going to be World War III.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]