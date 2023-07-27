Rand Paul Shocks Maria Bartiromo With His Take On Impeaching Joe Biden

Republican Sen. Rand Paul had Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo visibly surprised with his take on the possibility of Republicans impeaching President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Paul was on Mornings With Maria on Fox Business Network to talk about the latest developments with Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, both in court and as the subjects of congressional investigations.

Bartiromo asked the Kentucky Republican about Speaker Kevin McCarthy floating impeachment, and California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff responding by saying Republicans are “descending into chaos.”

Paul laughed at the clip and said, “A great deal of irony. The pot here calling the kettle black. The guy who impeached Trump with no hearings, they just went straight to the floor and impeach the president. This is a guy who had no respect for the Fourth Amendment rights of his colleagues who illegally searched their phone records. This is a man without any semblance of any kind of respect for the rule of law.”

But he then went on to warn against “falling into the same trap” Democrats did with former President Donald Trump.

“The Democrats immediately rushed to impeachment without hearings, this and that. I think there needs to be continued investigation,” he said.

He warned that rushing to impeach is a danger to the republic, stating his position in kind of an amazing way, saying “I don’t really want to impeach every president comes forward.”

But I think it would be better to gather more evidence before an impeachment. If there’s going to be impeachment, let’s have quite a bit of evidence out there that the American people are actually behind this, because I don’t really want to impeach every president comes forward. I think the Democrats set a terrible precedent in impeaching Donald Trump just because they didn’t like him, basically. And both of their impeachments, fell flat and made them look, I think, terrible. But I think it’s not good for the republic to keep impeaching presidents and indicting presidents. All of this stuff is destructive. The other side says, oh, they want their for preserving democracy. They’re pitting everyone against each other and they’re destroying the fabric of our republic. So I think we have to be careful not to fall into the same trap.

Bartiromo pushed back on the idea that there wasn’t enough evidence.

“So you don’t feel like you have enough evidence,” she said flatly. “You’ve got whistleblower testimony, you’ve got bank records indicating millions of dollars coming from foreigners to shell companies that eventually made their way to Biden family member accounts.”

“And all of that is somewhat persuasive,” said Paul as Bartiromo’s eyebrows shot up in surprise. “I would want to find more and I would keep pressuring the FBI.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox Business Network.

