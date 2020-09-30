America is still reeling from the first, and terribly insane, presidential debate of the 2020 general election last night. It was ninety minutes of cacophonous conflict, largely led by President Donald Trump’s super aggressive heckling and near-constant interrupting. Frank Luntz’s panel of undecided voters used words like “bully,” “horrid” and “crackhead” to explain Trump’s debate behavior.

After the debate ended at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier delivered some even-handed analysis — but not for long. After some commentary and two commercial breaks, Sean Hannity’s show started at 11 p.m., and with it came a series of staggering comments about Trump’s… let’s say physical prowess.

Fox News’s opinion personalities have, for the most part, been all in on the Trump administration for the past few years. So it should come with little surprise that pro-Trump enthusiasts would express enthusiasm for their man in the White House. But the remarkable degree of “Dear Leader” style fawning would make even Kim Jong-un probably blush.

From Hannity to Dan Bongino, to Jeanine Pirro and the Fox & Friends set, adoration was heaped on the president after a night that many saw as a tough one for President Trump. A supercut of these moments you can watch above, via Fox News.

And below, a helpful ranking of the most fawning descriptions of Trump, in descending order.

1. “Trump is an apex predator”

2. “A gladiator warrior fighter”

3. “He’s the Lion King”

4. “The human jackhammer just letting Joe Biden have it”

5. “He’s the shark in the ocean”

6. “Energizer bunny that’s ready for battle & combat.”

7. “Guy who goes into the lion’s den and comes out with a pelt over his shoulder and his tie straight.”

