Rashida Tlaib Calls on People to Close Their JPMorgan Accounts After CEO Says Divesting from Oil Would be ‘Hell for America’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) called for people who bank with JPMorgan Chase to close their accounts during a contentious House committee hearing Wednesday.

CEO Jamie Dimon and the heads of five other major banks each refused to commit to divesting from the oil and gas industry after they were questioned about it by the Michigan Democrat.

During testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Tlaib asked the heads of banks such as Citigroup and Bank of America what they intend to do to fight climate change.

She reminded each that their respective banks have made verbal commitments to contribute to net zero emissions by 2050.

“I would like to ask all of you and go down the list, because again, you all have agreed to do this,” Tlaib stated. “Please answer with a simple yes or no, does your bank have a policy against funding new oil and gas projects?”

Dimon answered his institution would not pull investments in fossil fuels.

“Absolutely not, and that would be the road to hell for America,” he said.

Tlaib lashed out at Dimon, and invoked comments he made that called President Joe Biden’s vast student loan forgiveness plan “badly done”:

Yeah, that’s fine. Sir, you know what, everybody that got relief from student loans [who] has a bank account with your bank should probably take out their account and close their account. The fact that you’re not even there to help relieve many of the folks that are in debt – extreme debt – because of student loan debt and you’re out there criticizing it.

Tlaib’s interactions with the other CEOs were much more cordial.

While criticizing student debt relief Wednesday, Dimon said, “I wish they had targeted the people who actually needed help… They still haven’t fixed the underwriting and they haven’t fixed the cost of college.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

