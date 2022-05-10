Raskin Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene on House Floor: ‘Appeasing Imperialist Assaults on Sovereign Nations’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) dinged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday in the latest installment of their ongoing feud.

Greene gave a floor speech in opposition to a proposed $40 billion aide package to Ukraine as it fends off Russia’s invasion. She questioned the government’s priorities given the fact there is a shortage of baby formula in the United States. Greene has been outspoken in her opposition to sending significant aide to Ukraine.

“Forty billion dollars, but there’s no baby formula for American mothers and babies,” she said. “An unknown amount of money to the CIA in the Ukraine supplemental bill, but there’s no formula for American babies and mothers. Fifty-four million in Covid spending in Ukraine, but there’s no formula for American babies and mothers.”

Greene listed other provisions in the bill and accused her colleagues of “hypocrisy.”

“If this is about claiming that was about saving lives,” she continued, “then we would care about war-torn countries like Ethiopia. So that’s a bunch of hypocrisy, because I never hear Ethiopia brought up here.”

The congresswoman also stated the government is “completely ignoring” the crisis at the southern border.

“Let me remind everyone here, we swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America and our borders,” she said. “We should be paying attention to our country right now.”

Greene yielded and the chair recognized Raskin.

“Thank you, Madam Speaker,” he began. “Here’s a formula for the destruction of democracy: repeating Putin’s propaganda and disinformation, and appeasing imperialist assaults on sovereign nations.”

Last month Raskin accused Greene of turning the House chamber into The Rocky Horror Picture Show a few weeks after Greene heckled him during a floor speech, prompting Raskin to state she’s party of the “Trump-Putin axis” of the GOP.

Watch above via C-SPAN

