Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger slammed former President Donald Trump and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Tuesday over pushing false electoral claims.

Raffensperger appeared on MSNBC to promote his book about false election claims from Trump and Abrams. The former has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him, while the latter has baselessly said there was voter suppression in 2018. Trump lost to Joe Biden, while Abrams lost to Brian Kemp.

On Katy Tur Reports, Raffensperger told substitute anchor Chris Jansing that he wrote the book because he wanted “to help people understand that President Trump did lose.”

“Every single allegation that was made throughout that period of time, I answer point by point,” he said. “How many dead people voted, less than five; how many felonies voted, less than 74. So there was never enough fraud that would have overturned the results of the race.”

Raffensperger continued:

But I do share with my Republican friends three key data points: 28,000 people in Georgia skipped the presidential ballot. They didn’t vote for anyone. They didn’t vote for Vice President Biden or President Trump or Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate. They just skipped it. Yet they voted down ballot. And then the metro areas of Atlanta and Athens, Senator David Perdue got 20,000 more votes than President Trump. And then the Republican congressional areas, they got 33,000 more votes than President Trump did. When you get those data points together, it’s tough to argue with facts. As a Republican, I was disappointed also. But people need to understand that President Trump did not carry the state of Georgia.

Raffensperger also discussed that upon taking office in 2019, his office faced “nine lawsuits from Stacey Abrams who ran on stolen election claims. What hers was, it was voter suppression.” He said that the claim was false and cited record voter turnout of 12 million and an all-time high in voter registration.

“And then you look forward to 2020, it’s voter fraud. They’re really the same coin because they’re stolen election claims and none of them was supported by the facts. Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded her loss with 55,000. And then obviously last year we had what happened,” he said. “And it really undermines voter’s confidence on both sides of the aisle. We need to really make sure that we have safe and secure elections. We like we do in Georgia. And we need to push back on that with the truth and with facts.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com