New York Magazine’s Rebecca Traister very noticeably drank some wine on air during a live shot on MSNBC reacting to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement on Ruth Bader Ginsburg and his intention to push President Donald Trump’s nominee forward before the election.

Traister cautioned against the mindset that “that’s it, it is done.”

“It is only done if everybody says, ‘Well, it’s done, there’s nothing we can do,'” she told Chris Hayes. “The fight that has to happen — it has to happen from the Democratic party, it has to happen within the Senate, it has to happen around public opinion, it has to happen around the expression of refusal to permit these systems to be perverted and corroded the way they have been that got us to this point.”

She said Democrats need to fight harder than they did during the Merrick Garland fight four years ago, saying, “What those who are horrified at this moment have to be ready to do and willing to do is to think of creative and energetic driven ways to maintain the fight to keep this rollback from happening.”

Hayes proceeded to break news on air of McConnell’s statement affirming he fully intends to vote on whoever the incumbent president nominates.

Traister audibly reacted and took a swig of wine that was captured live:

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

