Rep. Byron Donalds Slams NAACP Travel Warning to Black Americans: ‘This is Silly, and It’s Dumb, and It’s Political’

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) slammed the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) over what he called the “stupid” allegations that Florida is “hostile” to African Americans.

The NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel warning over the weekend, accusing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of “aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.” NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson accused DeSantis of suppressing teachings about African American history, and said that under his leadership, “the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.”

From the advisory:

Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the State of Florida has criminalized protests, restricted the ability of educators to teach African-American history, and engaged in a blatant war against diversity and inclusion. On a seeming quest to silence African-American voices, the Governor and the State of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the State of Florida. Due to this sustained, blatant, relentless, and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights, the NAACP hereby issues a travel advisory to African Americans and other people of color regarding the hostility towards African Americans in Florida.

The advisory comes amid expectations that DeSantis will imminently announce his 2024 run for president. When Donalds joined Fox & Friends on Monday to discuss the DeSantis campaign launch, he was first asked why the NAACP released their warning statement about Florida.

“I have no idea,” Donalds said. “When I read this, this is just really stupid. It doesn’t make any sense… I don’t even know what the NAACP is talking about. This is silly and it’s dumb and it’s political. It makes no sense.”

After Donalds — who is one of only two Black Republicans in the House — argued that Black people are “thriving” much more in Florida than in Democrat-run states, Ainsley Earhardt asked him if he feels the “hostility” alleged by the NAACP. The congressman laughed as he answered “no,” adding “this is so dumb. I don’t even know what we’re talking about man”

“The only hostility I feel is this inflation hitting my pocketbook,” he said. He went on by calling for the NAACP to blast President Joe Biden over his “hostile” policies.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com