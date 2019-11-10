Rep. Eric Swalwell Argues Impeachment Investigation Suggests ‘Extortion’: We Have Evidence

Rep. Eric Swalwell told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan that the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has turned up evidence of “extortion.”

“We have enough evidence from the depositions that we’ve done to warrant bringing this forward. Evidence of an extortion scheme, using taxpayer dollars to ask a foreign government to investigate the president’s opponent,” Swalwell told Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday.

He also added Trump will have due process rights in the hearing, saying “it’s important that the president has due process. And evidence is not a conclusion.”

Brennan also asked what would be different from the closed door depositions that have already taken place compared to the open hearings.

“These witnesses should come public, and the American people should judge for themselves, as well as we will, as to what happened,” Swalwell said, arguing the witnesses have been consistent but it’s important for them to testify publicly as well.

“It’s important that these witnesses raise their right hands and take questions from both Republicans and Democrats. The president is going to get that,” Swalwell said. “It is important that the Republicans be afforded the opportunity to suggest witnesses we should call, and we determine whether that is relevant.”

Watch above, via CBS News.

