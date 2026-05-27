James Talarico Admits He Regrets ‘Cringey’ Comments After Being Pressed Over ‘God Is Non-Binary’ Declaration

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (D) admitted to some “regret” over past “cringey comments” after being pressed over his declaration that “God is non-binary.”

CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe brought up the 2021 comments and more in an interview this week after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured the Republican nomination for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

“So they’re running a handful of highlights of things you’ve said in the past, and I wanted to give you an opportunity to respond or clarify. In 2021, in a speech during debate over transgender issues, you said, God is non-binary. What did you mean by that?” O’Keefe asked Talarico.

The Democratic candidate said he thought he was being “intentionally provocative” with the statement.

“I think I was being intentionally provocative with that statement but what it means is that God can’t be defined by human categories,” he said before going on to promise to “stand up for Texans who are being picked on by the most powerful most corrupt politicians in the country.”

“You call it intentionally provocative, you regret describing it that way or talking about God that way?” O’Keefe asked.

“There are some statements that I’ve made that I certainly regret. There are statements that I’ve made where I’ve missed the mark. I’ll be the first to admit that,” Talarico said. “But Ken Paxton is intentionally clipping my cringey comments to distract from his career of corruption.”

O’Keefe brought up another 2021 comment in which Talarico said “modern science acknowledges six biological variations based on chromosomes to argue that sex is a nuanced spectrum.” The comment has gotten renewed attention during the campaign and Talarico has been pressed on it before.

“Do you still believe there are six biological sexes?” O’Keefe asked.

“I know there are two sexes, men and women. I also know there’s a very small percentage of people who have these chromosomal abnormalities, and I believe they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Talarico said.

Watch above via CBS News.

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