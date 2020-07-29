Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) gave an absurd explanation for his Covid-19 diagnosis on Wednesday, blaming masks for the reason he tested positive.

“It’s really ironic, you know, because a lot of people have made a big deal of my not wearing a mask a whole lot,” Gohmert said. “But in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months. I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some germs, some of the virus onto the mask and breathed it in. I don’t know.”

“I can’t help but think if I hadn’t been wearing a mask so much in the last 10 days or so that I would have gotten it,” he continued. “I know moving the mask around, getting it just right, I’m bound to put some virus on the mask. That’s most likely what happened.”

Gohmert also doubled down on his comments in a video statement posted to his Twitter account.

“When I have a mask on, I’m moving it to make it comfortable,” Gohmert explained. “I can’t help but wonder if that puts some germs in the mask.”

My statement about today’s diagnosis: pic.twitter.com/qvf7zIcgdN — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 29, 2020

Gohmert, who spoke in-person during Attorney General William Barr’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, has not been wearing a mask on the Hill. His positive Covid-19 test was first reported Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the hearing. Gohmert has said he doesn’t wear masks because he’s regularly tested.

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” he said on CNN on June 27.

As a result, Barr is expected to be tested for Covid-19 after he was in the same room as Gohmert on Tuesday, among others. Gohmert said he’s been advised by the White House, where he tested positive Wednesday, to quarantine for 10 days. The eight-term congressman said he’s not having symptoms of the novel virus.

Watch above, via KETK.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]