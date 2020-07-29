Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner (R- WI) confronted Mark Zuckerberg about big tech bias and confronted him with something that Zuckerberg had to gently point out his company did not do.

By now you’ve probably heard about the video shared by President Donald Trump and others featuring one doctor talking up hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for Covid-19. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube took down the video, and Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account was limited after he shared the video “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.”

Sensenbrenner brought this up to Zuckerberg at Wednesday’s hearing, saying that while he wouldn’t take hydroxychloroquine himself, “this is a legitimate matter of discussion.”

“Why did that happen?” Sensenbrenner asked.

Zuckerberg said, “First, to be clear, I think what you might be referring to happened on Twitter, so it’s hard for me to speak to that.”

Zuckerberg went on to defend Facebook’s policy on taking down content that pertains to hydroxychloroquine, saying they pull content that could lead to “imminent risk of harm.”

“Stating that there’s a proven cure for covid, when there is in fact none, might encourage someone to go take something that could have some adverse effects, so we do take that down,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

