Republican Congressman Says He Googled Hunter Biden Aide: ‘She’s a Very Attractive Girl, So I Started Looking Even More’

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reiterated his allegation that Hunter Biden’s former assistant, JiaQi Bao, was a spy for the Chinese government. Citing unnamed “whistleblowers,” Comer claimed Biden was having a romantic relationship with Bao, whom he called “very attractive.”

Appearing on Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Comer described a recent Google search of his.

“Tell us a little bit about this Chinese spy, this new Fang Fang that Hunter fell for,” said Jesse Watters, alluding to alleged Chinese spy Christine Fang, with whom Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) associated before she returned to China.

Comer alleged Biden’s now-infamous laptop contained a presentation Biden planned to give “to the Chinese” as part of his business dealings.

“Well, when we saw the map, looking through the hard drive, you saw the PowerPoint presentation, which was a map of America in Chinese,” Comer replied.

“And you saw that this was something that was given to Hunter for a presentation to the Chinese,” he continued. “We traced it back and it was submitted by his assistant. Well, I looked at a picture, I Googled a picture of his assistant. She’s a very attractive girl, so I started looking even more. We discussed with the whistleblower, and according to the whistleblower they were more than just business associates if you know what I mean, Jesse.”

“Oh, I know what you mean,” Watters replied.

“This is another potential Eric Swalwell situation, another national security nightmare that Hunter Biden is involved in,” Comer stated.

“I mean, it’s just so easy to corrupt these politicians, isn’t it?” Watters said, wrapping up the segment. “Just throw a little nice attractive Chinese spy in the mix. Next thing you know, they’re selling you gas at a discount.”

Watch above via Fox News.

