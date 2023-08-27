Republican Gov Tells MSNBC That Supporting Trump Now is ‘Effectively Handing’ White House to — Kamala Harris

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday that Republican voters who support Donald Trump for president are “effectively” supporting the future presidency of, not President Joe Biden, but Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sununu appeared on the latest Inside with Jen Psaki to talk about last week’s Republican primary debate and other political news, and had a lot to say about Trump — almost all negative.

Psaki asked about the positions taken by Vivek Ramaswamy on the stage, and Sununu said, “there’s no doubt he took some positions that for me, personally, are a challenge.”

But, “all those candidates can win in November of 24 and that’s exciting,” he said. “Donald Trump can’t win in 24. The math doesn’t work out.”

“If you’re supporting Donald Trump today you’re effectively handing it to Kamala Harris, potentially down the road,” he said.

But he reiterated that he believed the rest of the field looked good at the debate.

“I think the opportunity is a new face, fresh ideas, but I think Vivek, Haley, Pence, DeSantis – they all did very, very well,” he said.

He said again that there’s “no way” Trump can win the election. And a lot more about Trump and the indictments.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

