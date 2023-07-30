Republican Nancy Mace Warns Impeaching Biden Puts GOP Majority ‘At Risk’ on Fox News Sunday

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) warned that the House GOP is putting their “majority at risk” by pursuing efforts to impeach President Joe Biden.

The Republican lawmaker joined Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday to discuss the latest efforts by GOP House members to impeach Biden over his family’s foreign business dealings. Lawmakers such as Marjorie Taylor Greene have called pushed for investigations and proceedings against the president since the day he took office.

Mace warned her fellow Republicans doing so could have consequences for the party by putting moderate members at risk of losing reelection, especially in districts where Biden won in 2020.

“So what about this issue of impeachment? Is the party divided,” Bream asked Mace.

“I do believe we are. At this point, an inquiry is different from an impeachment vote and is another tool in the toolbox. But I will tell you, every time we walk the plank, we are putting moderate members, members that won Biden districts, we are putting those seats at risk for 2024,” Mace responded. “We are putting the majority at risk.”

“And it’s not just impeachment that does add other issues like abortion, etc. also put those members on the plank,” She added. “We ought to follow the facts and we have to be better than Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi really politicized the impeachment process. We do not want to do that here. We have to show overwhelming, undeniable evidence in order to move this thing forward. And if we can’t, then we should not.”

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

